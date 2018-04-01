FirstGroup’s (LON:FGP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

FirstGroup (LON:FGP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Friday, March 23rd.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FGP. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 125 ($1.73) to GBX 90 ($1.24) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Jefferies Group decreased their price target on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 155 ($2.14) to GBX 120 ($1.66) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 100 ($1.38) to GBX 90 ($1.24) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 110 ($1.52) to GBX 95 ($1.31) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 131.45 ($1.82).

Shares of LON FGP opened at GBX 82.10 ($1.13) on Friday. FirstGroup has a 52-week low of GBX 77.60 ($1.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 154.50 ($2.13).

In other FirstGroup news, insider David Robbie acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 102 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of £30,600 ($42,276.87). Also, insider Tim O’Toole acquired 12,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of £13,886.60 ($19,185.69). Insiders purchased a total of 77,954 shares of company stock worth $7,287,608 over the last three months.

FirstGroup Company Profile

FirstGroup plc is a transport operator in the United Kingdom and North America. The Company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus and First Rail. The First Student is a provider of student transportation in North America and operates a fleet of over 47,000 school buses, with over six million student journeys per school day.

