Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,586 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Fiserv worth $19,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Fiserv by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 48,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.5% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,909,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $71.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29,466.43, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.83. Fiserv has a one year low of $57.47 and a one year high of $74.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FISV shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Fiserv from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Fiserv from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

In other Fiserv news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.59, for a total transaction of $2,356,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 203,051 shares in the company, valued at $28,140,838.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harry Disimone acquired 353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $141.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,981.27. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,804.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,160 shares of company stock worth $8,993,842 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

