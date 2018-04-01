Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Verizon Communications (VZ)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,445 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 48,874 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $21,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,894,542 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $12,634,070,000 after buying an additional 5,837,702 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.1% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 153,408,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,851,202,000 after purchasing an additional 20,070,391 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 15.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,833,096 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,761,466,000 after buying an additional 8,077,275 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,495,234 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,212,227,000 after buying an additional 636,014 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 19.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,820,729 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $974,515,000 after buying an additional 3,623,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Vetr upgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.82 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Guggenheim began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.31.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 6,967 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total transaction of $346,956.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,738.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.82. The company had a trading volume of 17,305,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,507,382. Verizon Communications has a 52-week low of $42.80 and a 52-week high of $54.77. The company has a market capitalization of $197,399.23, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The business had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.10%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

