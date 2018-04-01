Fitbit (FIT) and The Competition Financial Review

Fitbit (NYSE: FIT) is one of 12 publicly-traded companies in the “Electronic computers” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Fitbit to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fitbit and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fitbit 2 9 6 0 2.24 Fitbit Competitors 120 712 2379 62 2.73

Fitbit presently has a consensus target price of $6.88, suggesting a potential upside of 34.80%. As a group, “Electronic computers” companies have a potential upside of 20.25%. Given Fitbit’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Fitbit is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Fitbit and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fitbit -17.16% -17.11% -10.06% Fitbit Competitors -1.61% 9.19% 3.32%

Volatility & Risk

Fitbit has a beta of 2.14, suggesting that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fitbit’s competitors have a beta of 0.55, suggesting that their average share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.5% of Fitbit shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of shares of all “Electronic computers” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.1% of Fitbit shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of shares of all “Electronic computers” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fitbit and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fitbit $1.62 billion -$277.19 million -7.85 Fitbit Competitors $26.48 billion $3.70 billion 84.82

Fitbit’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Fitbit. Fitbit is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Fitbit competitors beat Fitbit on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Fitbit Company Profile

Fitbit, Inc. is a provider of health and fitness devices. The Company’s platform combines connected health and fitness devices with software and services, including an online dashboard and mobile applications, data analytics, motivational and social tools, personalized insights and virtual coaching through customized fitness plans and interactive workouts. It offers various fitness devices, including Fitbit Zip, Fitbit One, Fitbit Flex, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit Charge, Fitbit Charge 2, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge HR, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Accessories and Aria. Its platform includes wearable connected health and fitness trackers, which are wrist-based and clippable devices that automatically track users daily steps, calories burned, distance traveled, and active minutes and display real-time feedback. Its trackers also measure sleep duration and quality, and its products track heart rate and global positioning system-based information. It also offers a wireless fidelity connected scale.

