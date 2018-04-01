Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $2.09 Million Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 2,353 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $184,922.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 4,591 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $401,620.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,011 shares of company stock worth $9,710,976 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $79.28 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $75.81 and a twelve month high of $94.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $199,865.19, a PE ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $17.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.41.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

