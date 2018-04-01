FlavorCoin Trading 10% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CRYPTO:FLVR)

FlavorCoin (CURRENCY:FLVR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One FlavorCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FlavorCoin has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. FlavorCoin has a total market capitalization of $84,602.00 and $0.00 worth of FlavorCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FlavorCoin alerts:

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000762 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005288 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000388 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom [Futures] (BCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.52 or 0.00588762 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00001265 BTC.

FlavorCoin Coin Profile

FlavorCoin (FLVR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2016. FlavorCoin’s total supply is 20,898,106 coins. FlavorCoin’s official Twitter account is @flavorcoin. The official website for FlavorCoin is www.flavorcoinradio.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PoW Block RewardsBlock 1 = 675.000(swap)Block 2 – Block 100 = 0 (anti instamine)Block 101 – Block 1 100 = 1000(~1.000.000)Block 1 101 – Block 3 100 = 750(~1.500.000)Block 3 101 – Block 6 100 = 500(~1.500.000)Block 6 101 – Block 10 100 = 250(~1.000.000)Block 10 101 – Block 15 100 = 125(~625.000)Block 15 101 – Block 21 100 = 62.5(~375.000)Block 21 101 – Block 28 100 = 31.25(~218.750)Block 28 101 – Block 36 100 = 15.625(~125.000)Block 36 101 – Block 45 100 = 7.813(~70.317)Block 45 101 – Block 55 100 = 3.9(~39.000)Block 55 101 – Block 66 100 = 1(~11.000)PoS Block RewardsBlock 1 – Block 1 100 = 1(~11.000)Block 1 101 – Block 3 100 = 3.9(~39.000)Block 3 101 – Block 6 100 = 7.813(~70.317)Block 6 101 – Block 10 100 = 15.625(~125.000)Block 10 101 – Block 15 100 = 31.25(~218.750)Block 15 101 – Block 21 100 = 62.5(~375.000)Block 21 101 – Block 28 100 = 125(~625.000)Block 28 101 – Block 36 100 = 250(~1.000.000)Block 36 101 – Block 45 100 = 500(~1.500.000)Block 45 101 – Block 55 100 = 750(~1.500.000)Block 55 101 – Block 66 100 = 1000(~1.000.000)Block 66.101 ++ = 5 FLAV “

FlavorCoin Coin Trading

FlavorCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not possible to purchase FlavorCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlavorCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlavorCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for FlavorCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlavorCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.