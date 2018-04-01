FleetCor Technologies (FLT) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. FleetCor Technologies earned a news sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 46.199430020559 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

FLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. SunTrust Banks set a $240.00 price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo set a $225.00 price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.43.

Shares of NYSE:FLT traded up $5.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $202.50. 625,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,820. FleetCor Technologies has a twelve month low of $121.52 and a twelve month high of $213.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $18,186.32, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.87 million. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 32.90% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc is a provider of workforce payment products. The Company offers fuel card payments product solutions, corporate payments products, toll products, lodging cards and gift cards. The Company operates through two segments: North America and International. Its products are sold to businesses, retailers, oil companies and marketers and government entities.

