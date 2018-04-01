FLiK Price Tops $0.0517 on Major Exchanges (FLIK)

FLiK (CURRENCY:FLIK) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 1st. One FLiK token can now be purchased for about $0.0517 or 0.00000756 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, FLiK has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. FLiK has a total market capitalization of $3.11 million and approximately $1,685.00 worth of FLiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007195 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002964 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.24 or 0.00705479 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014944 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00160166 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033318 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00029603 BTC.

About FLiK

FLiK was first traded on August 17th, 2017. FLiK’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,123,682 tokens. FLiK’s official website is www.theflik.io. FLiK’s official Twitter account is @theflikio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FLiK Token Trading

FLiK can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to buy FLiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLiK must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

