Imperial Capital Raises FLIR Systems (FLIR) Price Target to $53.00

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Imperial Capital from $38.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Thursday, March 22nd, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Imperial Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.98% from the stock’s current price. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for FLIR Systems’ FY2019 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FLIR. BidaskClub upgraded FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Monday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens set a $59.00 target price on FLIR Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

NASDAQ FLIR opened at $50.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.57. FLIR Systems has a 12-month low of $33.95 and a 12-month high of $52.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,947.39, a P/E ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.68.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $494.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.44 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that FLIR Systems will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in FLIR Systems by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,404 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in FLIR Systems by 1,238.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc (FLIR) designs, develops, markets and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems and threat-detection solutions. The Company’s segments include Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM & Emerging Markets, Maritime and Detection.

