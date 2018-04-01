Comparing FLIR Systems (FLIR) & MTU Aero Engines (MTUAY)

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ: FLIR) and MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) are both mid-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

FLIR Systems has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MTU Aero Engines has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FLIR Systems and MTU Aero Engines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FLIR Systems $1.80 billion 3.86 $107.22 million $1.88 26.60 MTU Aero Engines $5.69 billion 1.50 $431.29 million N/A N/A

MTU Aero Engines has higher revenue and earnings than FLIR Systems.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.9% of FLIR Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of FLIR Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

FLIR Systems pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. MTU Aero Engines pays an annual dividend of $0.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. FLIR Systems pays out 34.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for FLIR Systems and MTU Aero Engines, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FLIR Systems 0 2 3 1 2.83 MTU Aero Engines 0 1 3 0 2.75

FLIR Systems currently has a consensus price target of $51.17, suggesting a potential upside of 2.31%. Given FLIR Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FLIR Systems is more favorable than MTU Aero Engines.

Profitability

This table compares FLIR Systems and MTU Aero Engines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FLIR Systems 5.96% 14.54% 9.63% MTU Aero Engines 7.54% 24.93% 7.66%

Summary

FLIR Systems beats MTU Aero Engines on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) designs, develops, markets and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems and threat-detection solutions. The Company’s segments include Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM & Emerging Markets, Maritime and Detection. Its Surveillance segment provides enhanced imaging and recognition solutions. Its Instruments segment provides devices that image, measure and assess thermal energy, gases and other environmental elements for industrial, commercial, and scientific applications under the FLIR and Extech brands. Its OEM & Emerging Markets segment provides thermal imaging camera cores and components. Its Maritime segment develops and manufactures electronics and imaging instruments. Its Security segment develops and manufactures a range of cameras and video recording systems. The Detection segment offers sensors, instruments and integrated platform solutions.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines, modules, and components in Germany, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturing Business; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Business. The company develops, manufactures, assembles, and delivers commercial engines, including long haul airliners, short- and medium-haul aircrafts, business jets, and helicopters, as well as commercial aircraft engines, such as wide body, narrow body, and regional jets; military engines, such as fighter jets, helicopters, and transporters; and industrial gas turbines. It also maintains, repairs, and overhauls military engines, aircraft engines, and industrial gas turbines, as well as provides engine modules and parts repair, and related services. In addition, the company offers customized solutions from its range of services under MTU Aero Solutions brand; designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various brush seals; and provides training programs in non-destructive testing. Further, it provides on-site, engine lease, fleet management, accessory repair, asset and material management, and customer support services; and technical support, logistic support, and facilities services, as well as accessories. The company was formerly known as MTU Aero Engines Holding AG and changed its name to MTU Aero Engines AG in May 2013. MTU Aero Engines AG was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.