Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. boosted its position in shares of Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLS. University of Texas Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Flowserve during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Flowserve by 26,030.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in Flowserve during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Flowserve during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Flowserve during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FLS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs lowered shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $42.65 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Flowserve has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $43.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5,667.48, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Flowserve has a fifty-two week low of $37.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.92.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Flowserve had a positive return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Flowserve will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 55.88%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/flowserve-fls-position-boosted-by-cornerstone-capital-management-holdings-llc.html.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation is a manufacturer and aftermarket service provider of flow control systems. The Company’s segments include Engineered Product Division, Industrial Product Division and Flow Control Division. Its geographic segments include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve (NYSE:FLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.