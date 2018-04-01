FinnCap Boosts Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) Price Target to GBX 215

Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) had its price target increased by FinnCap from GBX 205 ($2.83) to GBX 215 ($2.97) in a report issued on Wednesday, March 14th. The firm currently has a corporate rating on the stock.

Shares of FLO stock remained flat at $GBX 177.25 ($2.45) during trading hours on Wednesday. Flowtech Fluidpower has a 1 year low of GBX 120 ($1.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 196 ($2.71).

In other Flowtech Fluidpower news, insider Bryce Rowan Nicholas Brooks sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.43), for a total transaction of £96,800 ($133,738.60).

Flowtech Fluidpower Company Profile

Flowtech Fluidpower plc is a United Kingdom-based distributor of technical fluid power products. The Company operates through two divisions: Flowtechnology, which is geographically split into Flowtechnology UK (FTUK) and Flowtechnology Benelux (FTB), and Power Motion Control (PMC). FTUK and FTB focus on supplying distributors and resellers of industrial maintenance, repair and operation (MRO) products, primarily serving urgent orders rather than bulk offerings.

