Fluor (FLR) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about Fluor (NYSE:FLR) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Fluor earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the construction company an impact score of 45.4795068829528 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research firms recently commented on FLR. TheStreet upgraded Fluor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fluor in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Fluor in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. MKM Partners set a $56.00 price objective on Fluor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Fluor to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fluor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of Fluor stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,137,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8,005.48, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.52. Fluor has a 12 month low of $37.03 and a 12 month high of $62.09.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 0.98%. Fluor’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Fluor’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

In related news, insider Robin K. Chopra sold 3,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $224,356.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,743 shares in the company, valued at $850,523.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robin K. Chopra sold 5,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $319,241.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,953,603. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, commissioning and maintenance, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy, Chemicals & Mining; Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

