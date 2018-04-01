FlutterCoin (FLT) Price Tops $0.0020 on Exchanges

FlutterCoin (CURRENCY:FLT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 1st. During the last seven days, FlutterCoin has traded down 20.2% against the dollar. FlutterCoin has a market capitalization of $875,014.00 and $17.00 worth of FlutterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FlutterCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CasinoCoin (CSC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Novacoin (NVC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00046458 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006711 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000137 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00001011 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000305 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003410 BTC.

Jiyo (JIYO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002037 BTC.

About FlutterCoin

FlutterCoin is a PoS/PoW/PoT coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2014. FlutterCoin’s total supply is 436,450,711 coins. FlutterCoin’s official website is www.fluttercoin.me. FlutterCoin’s official Twitter account is @fluttercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FlutterCoin is fluttercointalk.com. The Reddit community for FlutterCoin is /r/fluttercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling FlutterCoin

FlutterCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not possible to purchase FlutterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlutterCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlutterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

