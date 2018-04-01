Fonziecoin Price Reaches $0.0008 on Exchanges (FONZ)

Fonziecoin (CURRENCY:FONZ) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. Fonziecoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $215.00 worth of Fonziecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fonziecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fonziecoin has traded 23.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000785 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005140 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000359 BTC.

FlavorCoin (FLVR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000045 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom [Futures] (BCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.52 or 0.00588762 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00001263 BTC.

About Fonziecoin

Fonziecoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 7th, 2015.

Buying and Selling Fonziecoin

Fonziecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy Fonziecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fonziecoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fonziecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

