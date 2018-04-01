Forterra’s (FORT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Forterra (LON:FORT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 14th. They currently have a GBX 350 ($4.84) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.63) target price on shares of Forterra in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Forterra in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.56) price target on shares of Forterra in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 348.13 ($4.81).

Shares of LON FORT remained flat at $GBX 296 ($4.09) during trading on Wednesday. Forterra has a fifty-two week low of GBX 193.50 ($2.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 307.75 ($4.25).

About Forterra

Forterra plc is a producer of manufactured masonry products. The Company is also a manufacturer of building products for the United Kingdom construction industry. The Company’s segments include Bricks, Blocks and Bespoke Products. The Company’s product range consists of clay bricks, Thermalite blocks, aggregate blocks, Red Bank chimney, roofing and flue systems, precast concrete and flooring products, and Formpave permeable block paving.

