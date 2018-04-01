Fortescue Metals G (FSUGY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortescue Metals G (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fortescue Metals Group Ltd is engaged in the exploration and mining of iron ore properties. Its properties primarily include the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mine sites and the Solomon project located in Pilbara, Western Australia. Fortescue Metals Group Ltd is based in East Perth, Australia. “

Fortescue Metals G stock opened at $6.70 on Thursday. Fortescue Metals G has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 2nd.

About Fortescue Metals G

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It owns and operates the Chichester Hub that consists of the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester Ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley Ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

