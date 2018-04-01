Fortis (FTS) Earns News Sentiment Rating of 0.09

News stories about Fortis (NYSE:FTS) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Fortis earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.2423802505426 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

NYSE:FTS traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,645. Fortis has a 1 year low of $31.41 and a 1 year high of $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $14,286.33, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of -0.10.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Fortis had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be given a $0.3379 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 17th. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.74%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTS shares. National Bank Financial upgraded Fortis from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. CIBC raised shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS raised shares of Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 420,000 retail customers in a territory comprising approximately 2,991 square kilometers located in southeastern Arizona, including the greater Tucson metropolitan area in Pima county, as well as parts of Cochise county; and 95,000 retail customers in Arizonas Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 2,994 megawatts (MW) comprising 54 MW of solar capacity.

