Franco Nevada (FNV) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Franco Nevada earned a news impact score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 47.1796223349278 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Desjardins reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank set a $86.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Franco Nevada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Franco Nevada stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.39. The company had a trading volume of 683,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,038. Franco Nevada has a 1 year low of $64.62 and a 1 year high of $86.06. The stock has a market cap of $12,715.75, a PE ratio of 63.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.51 and a beta of -0.02.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Franco Nevada had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Franco Nevada will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.19%.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation (Franco-Nevada) is a gold-focused royalty and stream company. The Company has interests in silver, platinum group metals, oil and gas and other resource assets. The Company is engaged in resource sector royalty/stream acquisitions and management activities. It has a portfolio of properties in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile and Africa.

