Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Share Price

News headlines about Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Franco Nevada earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.6302381878515 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NYSE:FNV traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.39. The stock had a trading volume of 683,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,038. Franco Nevada has a 12 month low of $64.62 and a 12 month high of $86.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12,715.75, a P/E ratio of 63.32, a P/E/G ratio of 14.51 and a beta of -0.02.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.99 million. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 28.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. analysts forecast that Franco Nevada will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FNV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franco Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on Franco Nevada and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Franco Nevada from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 9th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on Franco Nevada from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank set a $86.00 price objective on Franco Nevada and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation (Franco-Nevada) is a gold-focused royalty and stream company. The Company has interests in silver, platinum group metals, oil and gas and other resource assets. The Company is engaged in resource sector royalty/stream acquisitions and management activities. It has a portfolio of properties in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile and Africa.

