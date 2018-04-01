Franklin Financial (FRNK) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Accern Reports

Media headlines about Franklin Financial (NASDAQ:FRNK) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Franklin Financial earned a news impact score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.9222664433322 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NASDAQ FRNK remained flat at $$21.71 on Friday. Franklin Financial has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $24.60.

About Franklin Financial

Franklin Financial Corporation is the holding company for Franklin Federal Savings Bank (the Bank). The Company operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area. The Company attracts deposits from the general public and uses those funds to originate commercial real estate loans, including nonresidential real estate and multi-family real estate loans, and residential mortgage loans.

