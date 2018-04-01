Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc. (SNI)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNI. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Scripps Networks Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Scripps Networks Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Scripps Networks Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Scripps Networks Interactive in the third quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in Scripps Networks Interactive in the third quarter valued at $204,000. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Scripps Networks Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Scripps Networks Interactive in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scripps Networks Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.36.

NASDAQ:SNI opened at $90.04 on Friday. Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.87 and a twelve month high of $93.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Scripps Networks Interactive (NASDAQ:SNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. Scripps Networks Interactive had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The firm had revenue of $956.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%.

In other Scripps Networks Interactive news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 5,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total value of $527,982.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lori A. Hickok sold 125,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.71, for a total transaction of $11,225,232.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Scripps Networks Interactive Company Profile

Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc is a developer of lifestyle-oriented content, providing primarily home, food, travel and other lifestyle-related programing. The Company’s content is distributed through multiple methods, including television, the Internet, digital platforms and licensing arrangements.

