Franklin Resources Inc. Has $972,000 Position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (SBCF)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,666 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.08% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBCF. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 56,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 16,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Roger Goldman sold 6,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $175,615.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,572 shares in the company, valued at $646,108.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $26.47 on Friday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $20.58 and a 52 week high of $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $1,241.92, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.65.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $74.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBCF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Hovde Group upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to business and retail customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; automated teller machines; online and mobile banking services; and brokerage and annuity services.

