Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Holdings in C. H. Robinson (CHRW)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of C. H. Robinson (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in C. H. Robinson were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHRW. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of C. H. Robinson during the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C. H. Robinson during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of C. H. Robinson during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C. H. Robinson during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C. H. Robinson during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 7,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.97, for a total transaction of $662,206.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,932.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 3,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $355,132.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,086.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,248 shares of company stock valued at $2,704,578 in the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $93.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13,095.88, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. C. H. Robinson has a 52-week low of $63.41 and a 52-week high of $100.18.

C. H. Robinson (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. C. H. Robinson had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 36.28%. equities research analysts expect that C. H. Robinson will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. C. H. Robinson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.87%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cleveland Research raised shares of C. H. Robinson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of C. H. Robinson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of C. H. Robinson from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C. H. Robinson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of C. H. Robinson in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.53.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

