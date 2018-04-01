Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Holdings in Bazaarvoice Inc (BV)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in Bazaarvoice Inc (NASDAQ:BV) by 93.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 233,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,166,386 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Bazaarvoice worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BV. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Bazaarvoice by 5.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Bazaarvoice by 109.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 10,967 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bazaarvoice by 111.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 12,913 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Bazaarvoice during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bazaarvoice by 5.5% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 18,558 shares during the last quarter. 78.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BV. Zacks Investment Research cut Bazaarvoice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BidaskClub lowered Bazaarvoice from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bazaarvoice from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.95.

Shares of Bazaarvoice stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. Bazaarvoice Inc has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $5.50.

Bazaarvoice Company Profile

Bazaarvoice, Inc offers solutions and services that allow its retailer and brand clients to understand that consumer voice and the role it plays in influencing purchasing decisions, both online and offline. The Company’s solutions collect, curate and display consumer-generated content, including ratings and reviews, questions and answers, customer stories, and social posts, photos and videos.

