Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 23,300 Shares of Terex (NYSE:TEX)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in Terex (NYSE:TEX) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,300 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.39% of Terex worth $15,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TEX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Terex by 388.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV increased its position in Terex by 602.6% during the 4th quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 3,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Terex by 450.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Terex during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Invictus RG boosted its stake in Terex by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invictus RG now owns 4,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Terex alerts:

TEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Terex from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Terex in a report on Thursday, December 21st. OTR Global upgraded Terex to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Terex from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.27.

In other news, Director David A. Sachs bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.59 per share, with a total value of $237,835.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew Fearon sold 30,306 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total transaction of $1,196,480.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,526,934.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 11,044 shares of company stock valued at $411,956 and have sold 49,411 shares valued at $2,090,346. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TEX stock opened at $37.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,030.21, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Terex has a 12 month low of $29.77 and a 12 month high of $50.17.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Terex had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.18 million. sell-side analysts expect that Terex will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. Terex’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Terex announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $325.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/franklin-resources-inc-trims-holdings-in-terex-co-tex-updated.html.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.