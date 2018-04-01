Franko Trading Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (FRK)

Franko (CURRENCY:FRK) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Franko has a market cap of $113,693.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Franko was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Franko has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One Franko coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001799 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Franko alerts:

Bitmark (BTM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006898 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000128 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000345 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001704 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded down 61.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003996 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Franko Profile

Franko (FRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2013. Franko’s total supply is 930,767 coins. Franko’s official website is frankos.org. Franko’s official Twitter account is @FrankoCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Franko

Franko can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase Franko directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Franko must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Franko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Franko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Franko and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.