Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA) Given a €105.00 Price Target by UBS Analysts

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) received a €105.00 ($129.63) price objective from equities research analysts at UBS in a report issued on Friday, March 23rd, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FRA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €112.00 ($138.27) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Commerzbank set a €96.00 ($118.52) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Nord/LB set a €85.00 ($104.94) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. HSBC set a €75.00 ($92.59) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €86.09 ($106.28).

Shares of FRA:FRA opened at €80.10 ($98.89) on Friday. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 1 year low of €59.33 ($73.25) and a 1 year high of €97.26 ($120.07).

About Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

