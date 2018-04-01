Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 0.08

Media headlines about Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Freeport-McMoRan earned a daily sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the natural resource company an impact score of 46.4606829608096 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. CIBC lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.11.

NYSE:FCX traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,127,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,770,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $25,438.62, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $20.25.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 11.08%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $419,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,958.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/freeport-mcmoran-fcx-earns-daily-news-impact-rating-of-0-08.html.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in the United States, Indonesia, Peru, and Chile. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde and El Abra mines in South America.

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.