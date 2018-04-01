Freicoin Price Hits $0.0063 on Exchanges (FRC)

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Over the last week, Freicoin has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Freicoin has a market capitalization of $192,495.00 and $30.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Freicoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Grantcoin (GRT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000354 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000077 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003632 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000111 BTC.

About Freicoin

Freicoin (FRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2012. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,592,332 coins. Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin. The official message board for Freicoin is freicoinalliance.com. The official website for Freicoin is freico.in.

Buying and Selling Freicoin

Freicoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is not currently possible to purchase Freicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Freicoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Freicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

