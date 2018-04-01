Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Add” Rating for Frontier Smart Technologies Group (FST)

Frontier Smart Technologies Group (LON:FST)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 14th. They presently have a GBX 150 ($2.07) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s previous close.

FST remained flat at $GBX 130 ($1.80) on Wednesday. Frontier Smart Technologies Group has a 52-week low of GBX 82 ($1.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 210 ($2.90).

Frontier Smart Technologies Group Company Profile

Frontier Smart Technologies Group Limited, formerly Toumaz Limited, is engaged in offering software and hardware technologies for Digital Audio devices. The Company through its division, Frontier Silicon, provides solutions for Digital Radio and Smart Audio devices. The Company is engaged in providing chips, modules and software for consumer audio devices.

