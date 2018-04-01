Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €49.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €49.00 ($60.49) price target on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a report released on Wednesday, March 21st. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($49.38) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Warburg Research set a €48.00 ($59.26) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Commerzbank set a €48.00 ($59.26) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($61.73) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS set a €53.50 ($66.05) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €45.18 ($55.77).

Shares of FRA:FPE opened at €41.35 ($51.05) on Wednesday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1 year low of €37.40 ($46.17) and a 1 year high of €44.80 ($55.31).

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, distribution, and sale of lubricants and related specialties worldwide. Its automotive lubricants product group includes engine oils, gear oils, shock absorber oils, motorcycle lubricants, lubricants for agricultural machinery, and service fluids; industrial lubricants and specialties product group primarily comprises metal-working fluids, corrosion preventatives, hydraulic and gear oils, greases, and other specialties; and other products group consists of toll blending, chemical process management, and trade activities.

