Zacks Investment Research Lowers FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, “FuelCell Energy develops and markets ultra-clean power plants that generate electricity with up to twice the efficiency of conventional fossil fuel plants with virtually no air pollution and reduced greenhouse gas emissions using a variety of fuels including renewable biogas and domestically-available fuels like natural gas. “

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised FuelCell Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Roth Capital set a $2.00 price objective on FuelCell Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen set a $3.00 price objective on FuelCell Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.42.

NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $1.73 on Thursday. FuelCell Energy has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.23, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.06.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The energy company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 46.40% and a negative net margin of 37.86%. The firm had revenue of $38.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 127.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FuelCell Energy by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,898,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 946,548 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG grew its position in FuelCell Energy by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,200,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in FuelCell Energy by 170.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 233,465 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 147,155 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in FuelCell Energy by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,038 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 37,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FuelCell Energy by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,140 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 258,559 shares during the last quarter. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/fuelcell-energy-fcel-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

Fuelcell Energy, Inc delivers fuel cell power solutions. The Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing, installing, operating and maintaining fuel cell power solutions. The Company also provides turnkey power generation solutions to the customers, including power plant installation, operations and maintenance.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FuelCell Energy (FCEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.