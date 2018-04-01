Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact FuelCell Energy (FCEL) Share Price

News headlines about FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. FuelCell Energy earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the energy company an impact score of 46.2939154255645 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $1.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $141.23, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.66. FuelCell Energy has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The energy company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $38.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.27 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 37.86% and a negative return on equity of 46.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. equities analysts predict that FuelCell Energy will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FCEL shares. Roth Capital raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Cowen set a $3.00 price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. B. Riley raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.42.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

Fuelcell Energy, Inc delivers fuel cell power solutions. The Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing, installing, operating and maintaining fuel cell power solutions. The Company also provides turnkey power generation solutions to the customers, including power plant installation, operations and maintenance.

