Fujinto (NTO) 24-Hour Volume Hits $4,115.00

Fujinto (CURRENCY:NTO) traded down 14.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Fujinto has a market cap of $190,934.00 and approximately $4,115.00 worth of Fujinto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fujinto has traded down 32.3% against the US dollar. One Fujinto token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007082 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003024 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00690636 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014685 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014761 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00162493 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00032368 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00031344 BTC.

About Fujinto

Fujinto’s genesis date was August 5th, 2017. Fujinto’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,802,448 tokens. Fujinto’s official Twitter account is @FUJINTO_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fujinto’s official website is fujinto.io.

Buying and Selling Fujinto

Fujinto can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is not presently possible to purchase Fujinto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fujinto must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fujinto using one of the exchanges listed above.

