Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Accern Reports

Media headlines about Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Fulgent Genetics earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 45.8570615720998 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Fulgent Genetics stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,337. Fulgent Genetics has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.47, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.36 and a beta of -0.51.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Fulgent Genetics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company. The Company offers genetic testing to provide physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information to improve quality of patient care. The Company has developed a technology platform that integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, advanced genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

