FunFair (FUN) Price Hits $0.0296 on Exchanges

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. FunFair has a total market capitalization of $136.41 million and approximately $4.94 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FunFair has traded 29.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FunFair token can now be purchased for about $0.0296 or 0.00000432 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta, HitBTC, Livecoin and Radar Relay.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About FunFair

FunFair’s genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,605,074,689 tokens. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech. The official website for FunFair is funfair.io. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech.

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

Buying and Selling FunFair

FunFair can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin, Bitfinex, Upbit, EtherDelta, Bittrex, Gate.io, OKEx, Radar Relay and Binance. It is not currently possible to purchase FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

