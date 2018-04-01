GAIA Achieves Market Cap of $420,829.00 (GAIA)

GAIA (CURRENCY:GAIA) traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 1st. Over the last seven days, GAIA has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One GAIA coin can now be bought for $0.0175 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular exchanges. GAIA has a total market cap of $420,829.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of GAIA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded 48.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000037 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000022 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Avoncoin (ACN) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GAIA Profile

GAIA (CRYPTO:GAIA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2014. GAIA’s total supply is 24,101,381 coins. GAIA’s official Twitter account is @gaia_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. GAIA’s official website is gaiaplatform.com.

GAIA Coin Trading

GAIA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy GAIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAIA must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

