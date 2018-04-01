Gal�pagos NV (GLPG) Stake Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Gal�pagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,520 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.23% of Gal�pagos worth $10,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLPG. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gal�pagos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Gal�pagos by 7,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gal�pagos by 156.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gal�pagos during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gal�pagos during the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLPG stock opened at $99.76 on Friday. Gal�pagos NV has a 12-month low of $72.90 and a 12-month high of $121.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5,111.20, a P/E ratio of -37.79 and a beta of 1.95.

Gal�pagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.02). Gal�pagos had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a negative net margin of 74.70%. The company had revenue of $58.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 million. analysts expect that Gal�pagos NV will post -3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GLPG shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gal�pagos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Gal�pagos in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gal�pagos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gal�pagos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

About Gal�pagos

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes novel medicines in Belgium, Croatia, France, and the Netherlands. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, and ulcerative colitis; GLPG1690, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106 that is in atopic dermatitis (AtD) patients in Phase Ib trial.

