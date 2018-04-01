Galectin Therapeutics (GALT) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.10

News headlines about Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Galectin Therapeutics earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 46.3288198160571 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NASDAQ GALT opened at $4.74 on Friday. Galectin Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $6.74.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. equities analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GALT shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Galectin Therapeutics from $3.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.55.

In other Galectin Therapeutics news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 244,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $1,327,330.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James C. Czirr sold 205,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $1,118,034.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic disease and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes galectin-3 inhibitor (GR-MD-02), a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer for the treatment of liver fibrosis and liver cirrhosis in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

