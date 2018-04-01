Gambit (GAM) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1,603.00

Gambit (CURRENCY:GAM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 17th. Gambit has a total market cap of $7.27 million and $1,603.00 worth of Gambit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gambit has traded down 20.8% against the dollar. One Gambit coin can now be bought for approximately $6.06 or 0.00087363 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SaluS (SLS) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.27 or 0.00696382 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006306 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003929 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000588 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000051 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001505 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00027505 BTC.

Gambit Coin Profile

GAM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2015. Gambit’s total supply is 1,200,279 coins. Gambit’s official website is www.gambitcrypto.com. Gambit’s official Twitter account is @gambitcrypto.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gambit Crypto is a Scrypt coin that was crowd funded and ran with proof of work before switching to proof of stake. Gambit is an experimental trading token that combines cryptocurrency trading, hedging, and asset acquisitions. “

Gambit Coin Trading

Gambit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is not presently possible to buy Gambit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gambit must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gambit using one of the exchanges listed above.

