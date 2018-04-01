GameStop (GME) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Robert W. Baird

GameStop (NYSE:GME) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Thursday morning. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GME. Bank of America cut shares of GameStop from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GameStop from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Loop Capital set a $28.00 target price on shares of GameStop and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush set a $23.00 target price on shares of GameStop and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GameStop from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. GameStop presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.78.

GameStop stock opened at $12.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $1,278.46, a PE ratio of 3.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.26. GameStop has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $25.31.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 28th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. GameStop had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. equities analysts forecast that GameStop will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. GameStop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.51%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in GameStop in the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in GameStop in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GameStop in the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GameStop in the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GameStop in the 4th quarter worth $198,000.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. is an omnichannel video game retailer. The Company sells video game hardware, physical and digital video game software, video game accessories, as well as mobile and consumer electronics products and other merchandise through its GameStop, EB Games and Micromania stores. It operates its business in five segments, which consists of four Video Game Brands segments: United States, Canada, Australia and Europe, and Technology Brands segment.

