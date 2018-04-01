GameUnits (UNITS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $48.00

GameUnits (CURRENCY:UNITS) traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 17th. Over the last seven days, GameUnits has traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. GameUnits has a total market cap of $192,338.00 and approximately $48.00 worth of GameUnits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GameUnits coin can now be purchased for $0.0554 or 0.00000811 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GameUnits Profile

GameUnits (UNITS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 27th, 2016. GameUnits’ total supply is 3,472,983 coins. GameUnits’ official Twitter account is @teamgameunits. GameUnits’ official website is gameunits.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “GameUnits is an Open Source Gaming currency created to revolutionize in-game purchases. Gameunits is a forked version of Bitcoin using scrypt as a proof-of-work & proof-of-stake algorithm. “

GameUnits Coin Trading

GameUnits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase GameUnits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameUnits must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GameUnits using one of the exchanges listed above.

