Gamma Communications’ (GAMA) “Add” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday, March 22nd. They currently have a GBX 733 ($10.13) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GAMA. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 810 ($11.19) target price on shares of Gamma Communications in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Gamma Communications in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 750 ($10.36) target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Gamma Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 766.60 ($10.59).

LON:GAMA opened at GBX 700 ($9.67) on Thursday. Gamma Communications has a twelve month low of GBX 463 ($6.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 770 ($10.64).

About Gamma Communications

Gamma Communications plc (Gamma) is a provider of cloud communication services. The Company has two main operating segments: Indirect and Direct. The Indirect division sells Gamma’s traditional and growth products to channel partners. The Direct sells Gamma’s traditional and growth products to end users in the small and medium-sized enterprise (SME), Enterprise and public sectors together with an associated service wrap.

