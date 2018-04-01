GAN (GAN) Price Target Raised to GBX 79

GAN (LON:GAN) had its target price increased by Liberum Capital from GBX 74 ($1.02) to GBX 79 ($1.09) in a report issued on Thursday. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON GAN opened at GBX 26.50 ($0.37) on Thursday. GAN has a 1 year low of GBX 18 ($0.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 37.90 ($0.52).

GAN Company Profile

GAN plc, formerly GameAccount Network plc, is a provider of enterprise online gaming software, operational support services and online game content development services to the casino industry. The Company’s segments are business to business (B2B) and business to consumer (B2C). The Company is engaged in the provision and development of real money gaming software and the supply of Internet gaming systems to the online industry, and the provision and development of simulated gaming software and underlying systems to casino operators in the United States and other international markets.

