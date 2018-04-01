Gatcoin Trading Down 23.9% This Week (GAT)

Gatcoin (CURRENCY:GAT) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. In the last seven days, Gatcoin has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar. One Gatcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges including COSS and EtherDelta. Gatcoin has a total market cap of $3.95 million and approximately $3,433.00 worth of Gatcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007211 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003037 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.52 or 0.00697268 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014593 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00161928 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00033276 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00030541 BTC.

Gatcoin Profile

Gatcoin was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Gatcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 529,861,449 tokens. Gatcoin’s official Twitter account is @gatcoin. The official message board for Gatcoin is medium.com/@gatcoin. The official website for Gatcoin is www.gatcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The GAT system is a platform where global merchants can issue their own branded digital tokens that can be used as discounts, gift cards and other promotional offerings (Merchant Tokens) to a mass consumer audience with minimal set-up, allowing them to quickly adopt token usage as part of their overall marketing strategy. GATCOIN is an Ethereum-based token that acts as the native currency for the trade of Merchant Tokens on the GAT Exchange. “

Gatcoin Token Trading

Gatcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta and COSS. It is not currently possible to buy Gatcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gatcoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gatcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

