Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Investment analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 21st, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Barclays’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Gates Industrial in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Gates Industrial in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs started coverage on Gates Industrial in a report on Monday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Gates Industrial in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS started coverage on Gates Industrial in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.13.

Shares of Gates Industrial stock opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. Gates Industrial has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). equities research analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

