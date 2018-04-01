GCN Coin (GCN) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 1st. GCN Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.13 million and $1,837.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GCN Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Cryptopia. Over the last week, GCN Coin has traded down 71.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $112.64 or 0.01684080 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006946 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003937 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004891 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007790 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00015847 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00001142 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00022350 BTC.

About GCN Coin

GCN Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 23rd, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 153,982,685,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone. The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com.

GCN Coin Coin Trading

GCN Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and SouthXchange. It is not presently possible to buy GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

