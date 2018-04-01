Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for GCP Student Living (LON:DIGS)

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of GCP Student Living (LON:DIGS) in a report published on Thursday, March 22nd. They currently have a GBX 159 ($2.20) target price on the stock.

LON:DIGS opened at GBX 1.39 ($0.02) on Thursday. GCP Student Living has a twelve month low of GBX 136.40 ($1.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 153.73 ($2.12).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a GBX 1.48 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th.

About GCP Student Living

GCP Student Living plc was the first real estate investment trust in the UK to focus on student residential assets. The Company invests in modern, private student residential accommodation and teaching facilities located primarily in and around London. Our primary objective is to provide shareholders with attractive total returns in the longer term through the potential for modest capital appreciation and regular, sustainable, long-term dividends with RPI inflation-linked income characteristics.

