Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Stock Price

Media coverage about GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. GDS earned a news sentiment score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 44.8699607240577 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

GDS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of GDS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of GDS to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of GDS in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase upped their price target on shares of GDS from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDS opened at $27.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2,673.44, a PE ratio of -53.82 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. GDS has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $31.77.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $505.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.65 million. GDS had a negative net margin of 20.29% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Ltd is a developer and operator of data centers in China. The Company is engaged in design, build-out and operation of data centers. It operates as a carrier and cloud neutral, which enables its customers to connect to all the People’s Republic of China telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of the People’s Republic of China cloud service providers, whom it hosts in its facilities.

